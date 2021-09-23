Ghana: Ashaiman FA to Meet Stakeholders Today

23 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Ashaiman FA under the Greater Accra Football Association (GARFA) will today hold a stakeholders meeting at the District Secretariat.

The meeting, under the auspices of GARFA, will have clubs participating in the juvenile and third division leagues deliberate on issues in the ongoing league.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Chairman of the Ashaiman FA, Mr Raphael Tommy said his outfit was committed to addressing issues raised by stakeholders at the forum.

"There have been issues of officiating, poor nature of match venues and payment of officiating fees by the clubs.

"Most of these clubs have expressed their worries about this and as the Chairman of the District FA, I deem it necessary to meet all the clubs, both at the juvenile and third division level to iron out the issues and ensure the smooth progression of our football", he said.

The Ashaiman FA has received endorsement from the GFA President, Mr Kurt Okraku and the GARFA Chairman, Mr Samuel Aboabire for their hard work in ensuring the progress of football at the district level.

