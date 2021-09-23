Ghana: Provide Affordable Housing to Workers... Asenso-Boakye Tasks Shc Board

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has inaugurated a nine-member board for the State Housing Corporation (SHC) with a call on them to provide affordable housing to the working population.

He said the SHC was the premier housing developer before independence and had gone through a lot of changes and was now a limited company.

Mr Asenso Boakye stated that for some time now the company had stopped building houses, and was unable to pay its workers but said he was pleased the situation had changed now.

He indicated that the President had made it clear in his State of the Nation Address early this year that he would provide decent and affordable housing for Ghanaians, and tasked the board to ensure it was achieved.

He asked the board to come out with policies that would allow majority of workers to pay 30 per cent monthly mortgage for a period of time which would enable them to own houses.

The Minister said, according to statistics, 60 per cent of Ghanaians could afford houses with government support,adding that "government is ready to collaborate with State Housing Corporation and the private sector to provide affordable housing to Ghanaians."

"We should shift our focus to affordable housing to help Ghanaians thereby providing schemes to help them and also create opportunities for workers to own houses," he said.

The minister urged the Board to work hand-in-hand with the management and make sure they did not interfere with the work of each other.

The members include, Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV as chairman, the Managing Director of SHC, Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah ; Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels; Madam Ofosua Amagyei and Nungua Mantse, Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III.

Others were Dr Theresa Tuffour; Mr Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo; Dr Maame Adowa A. Gyekye-Andoh and Mr Earl Ofori-Atta.

The chairman of the Board, Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV said the Board would deliver on its mandate to ensure a greater number of the Ghanaian population had a decent and affordable place to sleep.

He thanked the President and the Minister for the confidence reposed in them and promised to deliver before the end of their tenure.