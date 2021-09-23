Ghana: Preliminary 2021 Census Figures - Ghana's Population Hits 30.8m Gar, Ashanti Regions Top Chart. Ahafo Region Least Populated

Ghana's population has increased to 30.8 million from 24.7 million in 2010, the preliminary figures of the 2021 Housing and Population Census (HPC), has revealed.

This means the country's population has increased by 6.1 million over the last decade and represents a 24.6 per cent increase over the population figure recorded in 2010.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel K. Annim, who disclosed this when he released the provisional results for the 2021 HPC, said women comprise 15,610,149 of the population and males 15,182,459.

"Overall, females make up 50.7 per cent of the population and males, giving a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females," he said.

Prof. Annim said the country's population had grown five-fold since the first post-independence census was conducted in 1960.

"Ghana's population is growing, but at a declining rate compared with previous censuses," he said.

Prof. Annim said the country's growth rate had declined from 2.7 per cent in 1984 to 2.1 per cent in 2021.

He said in all 8,345, 414 households were enumerated with an average national household size of 3.6 persons.

"The national population density in the 2021 PHC is 139 persons per square kilometre," Prof Annim said.

He said Greater Accra had overtaken Ashanti as the most populous region in the country with 5,446,237 and Ahafo Region 564,536 replacing Upper West as the nation's least populous region with 904,695.

Ashanti is now has 5,432,485 followed by Eastern; 2,917,039; Central 2,859,821; Northern, 2,310,943;Western - 2,057,225 and Volta with 1,649,523.

The rest are Upper East , 1,301,221; Bono , 1,208,965; Bono East 1,203,306; Western North, 880,855; Oti , 747,227 followed by North East with 658,903 and Savannah Region with 649,627.

Touching on structures, the Government Statistician said more than 10 million structures were counted during the listing out of which 8,547,391 representing 80.2 per cent were fully completed (roofed with windows fixed).

"Out of the 10.7 million structures lusted, 20 per cent were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures and one out of every five of the structures lusted was not fully completed, " he said.

Prof. Annim indicated that six out of every ten structures were for residential use.

The Government Statistician expressed the hope that provisional population figures would not be substantially different from the final population figure.

The Board Chairperson of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Board, Dr Grace Bediako in her opening remarks said this year's census had been a long journey marked by significant milestones.

She said providing the preliminary results for the 2021 HPC 44 days after exercise indicated the first digital census had yielded the desired results.

Dr Bediako said the GSS deployed Computer Assisted Personnel Interview tools for data collected for the 2021 HPC.

She expressed the hope that the data generated by 2021 HPC would help in policy decisions for the development of the country.

The Board Chairperson lauded the government for funding the execution of the 2021 HPC.

Dr Bediako also expressed gratitude to all the partners who supported the 2021 HPC.