Ghana: ACE Promotions Launches 'Warriors Night'

ACE Power Promotions has declared their readiness to stage a 12-bout promotion at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on October 16.

Dubbed 'The Warriors Night', the showdown would have two of Ghana's fast rising boxers, Robert Quaye and Holy Dorgbetor,both undefeated on the bill.

Super lightweight boxer, Robert 'Stopper' Quaye would face a yet-to-be-announced opponent for the UBO International title, while featherweight Holy Dorgbetor faces off with Success Tetteh for the UBO Intercontinental featherweight title.

Quaye would go into the fight with an impressive record after a splendid performance in his last fight in March which he stopped Kofi Ansah Raymond to improve his perfect career record to 19-0, 16 KOs.

Dorgbetor on the other hand, overcame experienced Edward Kambasa in March to improve his record to 7-0, 5KOs.

Other fights on the night would be a WBO super featherweight championship between Joseph Oluwaseun and Anthony Moloisane.

Daniel Adufu will face Benjamin Ankrah in the super welterweight contest while Ahmed Abdula squares off with David Okine.

There would also be a flyweight contest between Mohammed Nii Ayikwei Aryeetey and a yet-to-be announced opponent while Raphael King faces Emmanuel Allotey in a welterweight contest.

Henry Malm would also fight Sani Yidana Kugblie in a welterweight contest, Abdul Ali would face a yet-to-be confirmed opponent, whereas Emmanuel Baidooclashes with Kofi Ansah Raymond in a super welterweight contest.

In other fights, Abraham Afful would fight Richard Dogbegah in a super welterweight contest; Samuel Martei Laryea battles Billy Quaye in a super welterweight contest; Felix Okine faces Amadu Seidu in a super bantamweight contest while Mohammed Fuseini slugs it out with Edward Kambasa in a super flyweight contest.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the bout on Tuesday, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA), Mr Abraham Kotey Neequaye commended Ace promotion syndicate for the initiative that would provide the platform for young boxers to exhibit their talents.

He assured the public of a great night with quality boxers on board while urging all to come on board to promote boxing in the country.

General Manager of ACE Promotions, Isaac Amankwah said, they were committed to organizing one of the best promotions in the country.