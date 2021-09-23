Ghana: 'Muslims Will Resist Imposition of LGBTQ+

Ashaiman. — The Secretary to the Muslim Community in the Ashaiman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu SofoYaro, has said Muslims will resist any attempt by any group or individuals to impose Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex and Asexual activities (LGBTQ+) on them.

He said the Holy Quran and the Muslim community were against LGBTQ+.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Alhaji Yaro said the Muslim community had planned to engage schools, political, professional and religious groups, as well as others who might come in contact with people involved in these negative practices.

He said the focus would also be on the youth and children of school going age since they are the most likely to be attracted by persons engaged in the "abominable act."

Alhaji Yaro said the campaign against LGBTQ+, had started last month, adding that a press conference organised to draw more attention to the practice had so far received a favourable response from the public.

He advised parents to protect their children against LGBTQ+ by being vigilant and monitoring the activities.

Alhaji Yaro appealed to religious institutions, political and professional groups to add their voices to the call to stop LGBTQ+ because it would affect the health of those who engaged in the practice