Ghana: Leum Community Gets New JHS Block

Leum — The Leum community in the Shai Osuduku District went agog on Friday when residents were gifted a newly constructed three-unit Junior High School (JHS) classroom block built by the district assembly.

Pupils in the community, who hitherto, trekked long distances to other towns to attend JHS because there was none in Leum would now be relieved.

Leum Presbyterian Basic School constructed some 50 years ago had no JHS block.

Unfortunately, a six-unit classroom project started by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) in 2006 was abandoned at the lintel level and could not be used due to its weak nature.

The community in a reciprocal gesture for the building, organised a colorful inaugural ceremony where they treated the guests to splendid cultural display and poetry recitals.

The Chief of Leum, Nene Tettey Kwoa I, commended the assembly for coming to their aid and assured that the community would collaborate with the school authorities to ensure maintenance of the structure.

He appealed to the assembly to demolish the abandoned building to prevent it from collapsing and causing harm.

"This sterling quality exhibited by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Daniel Akuffo must be commended, because it is not every DCE that would do what he has done, looking at the needs of every community," he added.

Mr Akuffo commended the community for being supportive by providing the contractor with food and free labour that ensured the completion of the project ahead of schedule.

"This is the communal spirit we want every community to emulate. You should take charge of any project government initiates for your area, because that is the only way to ensure projects were properly executed for the benefit of our people," he stated.

He said over 12 school projects undertaken during his tenure included a 3-unit classroom at Congo, an 8-unit at Ayernyo, a 3-unit at Roman Catholic school at Dodowa, a 12-unit at Larnoh, another 12-unit at Volivo, a dormitory at Ghanata Senior High School and a 6-unit classroom block at Osuduku Technical School.

The DCE tasked parents to regularly monitor the academic performance of their wards.

The Shai Osuduku District Director of Education, Ms Harriet Lomotey, appealed to the assembly to provide a library at the facility to help pupils develop interest in reading.

Relatedly, Mr Akuffo also performed a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block for the Huapa community.