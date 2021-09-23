Ghana Spearheads an African Proposal to the Montreal Protocol to Stop Appliance Dumping

Ghana, on behalf of the African Parties to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the Ozone Layer, has submitted to the Secretariat of the Montreal Protocol,a draft decision proposing next steps in stopping the environmentally harmful dumping of new and used cooling appliances that are also inefficient and/or use obsolete refrigerants.

This environmental leadership approach by Ghana was accomplished through a teamwork betweenThe Energy Resources, Climate Change &Ozone Departmentof the, Environmental Protection Agency,Ghana and theOffice of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, and Climate Change of the Energy Commission of Ghana .

The idea of the Montreal Protocol draft decision is to make the countries that dump new and used appliances accountable for the potential damages caused specifically to the people and economy of Ghana and to the global climate in general. The hope of Africa is that, appliance manufacturers will agree to offer products that are energy efficient as well as safe for the environment This will help owners save money on electricity that can be spent locally for nutrition, housing, education, and entertainment which will increase the quality of life and support sustainable development.This hope, which Ghana and the rest of Africa are helping to advance is in tandem with Decision 17/1(XII) of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment, urging Montreal Protocol Parties to adopt an action plan which will prevent market penetration of obsolete equipment into Africa while facilitating access to secure and energy-efficient technologies on the continent.

The Parties to the Montreal Protocol can take a decision as early as October 2021 to adopt the African Proposal and empower the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol to grant funds for capacity building activities.

When Ghana circulated the draft decision to Africa's Montreal Protocol representatives for input prior to sending it to the Montreal Protocol Secretariat the response was inspiring and clearly proved the consensus of support for taking fast action under the Montreal Protocol. For example:

"Preventing the dumping of inefficient RAC equipment into Africa will assist the continent to contribute to the goals of the Kigali Amendment and promote the use of EE equipment."

Engr. Idris A.I, Asst Director, Nigeria National Ozone Officer, Federal Ministry of Environment

"Many thanks for this initiative, which is great, and may help our continent and I hope, we may find a way, to protect our market."

Samuel Paré, Burkina Faso National Ozone Unit Coordinator, Ministry of Environment, Green Economy and Climate Change

"The National Ozone Unit in Libya asserts you its full support... We are very keen to protect our environment from dumping with the mutual equipment that damage our natural environment."

Dr. Khalifa Elawej, Director, Libya National Ozone Unit, Environment General Authority

"Our African Market should really be protected from dumping of obsolete technologies."

M. Kirui, Kenya National Ozone Unit Coordinator, Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Regional Development Authorities

"[This allows us] to settle a process in order to curb the scourge of importing obsolete equipment and old discarded equipment."

Vidémé Amèh Djossou, Togo National Ozone Coordinator, Ministry of Environment and Forest Resources

For details on the Africa Stop Dumping draft decision (referred to as a "Conference Room Paper" (CRP)) please link:

Ghana on Behalf of African States (2021) Stop the Harmful Dumping of New and Used, Inefficient Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Appliances Using Obsolete ODS and HFC Refrigerants. Montreal Protocol Ozone Secretariat.

The Writer is the Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana

