Ghana: 4 Police Personnel Interdicted... Following Brutalities Against Tamale Residents

Tamale — The Police Administration has with immediate effect interdicted four police personnel working with the Northern Regional Police Command.

The action follows the alleged assault of some persons in Tamale Metropolis in the region, on Tuesday.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, acting Director-General, Public Affairs of Ghana Police Service (GPS), and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the interdicted police would face 'service inquiry', subject to the regulations of the GPS.

It said the interdicted personnel were assigned to assist NEDCO/VRA officials to arrest suspects involved in illegal electricity connections.

The statement noted that processes had commenced to identify the victims for the necessary medical assessment and assistance.

It indicated that the GPS has apologized to the affected persons and the general public.

Residents of the metropolis were Wednesday disgusted about the brutalities against some citizens of the area by the police in metropolis on Monday.

The people condemned the action of the police and Mr Mohammed Alhassan, Presiding Member of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, addressing a crowd of young people at the Lamashegu Naa Palace, said the police involved in the brutality should be dealt with according to the law.

He said though, the interdiction of the police personnel was welcome news, stiffer punishment "should be served on them in order to deter others from engaging in such barbaric act."

Mr Alhassan indicated that the residents in the metropolis have completely lost confidence in the police and it was time the police schooled the junior personnel on how to go about their official duties.

Some residents who were allegedly assaulted by police over 'power theft' said the interdiction of the personnel involved in the cruelty was not enough.

The residents called for harsher punishment meted out to the personnel after investigation.

A video went viral on social media platforms showing police personnel whipping people in suburbs of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Yoosa Bonga visited the victims at hospital and at their homes.

He apologised to the people on behalf of the Inspector General of Police for the misconduct of the police.

COP Bonga has assured the residents that the police command will take steps to ensure that justice prevailed and the police personnel dealt with according to the law.