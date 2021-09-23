Ghana: Knutsford University College Wins 2021 Global University of the Year Award

Knutsford University College has won the 2021 Global University of the Year Award at the International Sustainability and Growth Summit in Dubai.

It also received an International Award of Global Business Excellence.

The university college clinched the feat for its "equitable but affordable university education in Ghana, Africa and across the world" as well as its impressive academic facilities, innovative life changing programmes, dedicated staff, good governance management structure, and highly enriched, conducive learning environment."

The event was attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Dr Maradeun Oguanlana, some of the most influential leaders in the world, educationists and "pioneer thinkers who are at the frontiers of advancement."

Commenting on the recognition, Bishop John Kwamena Essel, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Founder of the university college, said it was a testament of the crucial role of private universities in Ghana in meeting the educational needs of the people and advancing the cause of national development.

"The global award challenges Knutsford University College to offer more services which are qualitative in content and global in scope so as to project Ghana as the preferred destination for education. We will do our best to meet these lofty expectations",hesaid.

Bishop Essel commended management and teaching staff of the university who made it possible for the award to materialise.

Knutsford University College was established in 2007 to help meet the increasing demands for quality, but affordable university education in Ghana, Africa, and across the world.

In collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Knutsford University College every year runs free, intensive Advanced Diploma programme in Communication and Governance for journalists across the country.