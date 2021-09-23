South Africa: Deputy Minister Obed Bapela Wraps Up a Three Days Working Visit to Ngaka Modiri Molema District

23 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Obed Bapela, is today, 23 September 2021 wrapping up a three days DDM working visit to Ngaka Modiri Molema District, in the North West Province.

The Deputy Minister will today continue engaging stakeholder from faith-based sector and civil society organisations.

The Deputy Minister is joined by the leadership of both the province and the district.

Both the district and the province working in collaboration with all the stakeholders engaged agreed and committed to the ongoing DDM institutionalisation process as an all of government and society approach.

