South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Kroonstad Sewage Problems

Deputy President, Mr. David Mabuza announced during a walkabout at the Kroonstad Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) that Moqhaka Local Municipality, working together with the Department of Water and Sanitation as well as the Free State Provincial Government, has committed to resolve the sewage spillages at the plant. The plant which has not been functioning in over a year resulted in raw sewage spilling into the Vals River and as a result polluting the Vaal River.

The Deputy President accompanied by Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation Mr. David Mahlobo and Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela made a follow up visit to the non-functioning WWTW in Kroonstad on 22 September 2021.

After consultation with Moqhaka Local Municipality and other stakeholders, The Deputy President announced to media that funds have been sourced and Phase One of restoring the WWTW will start on 24 September 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by 15 December 2021.

The completion of Phase One will result in redirecting the sewage back to the plant, treating it to required standards, and thus the prevention of raw sewage being discharged into the river. This initiative forms part of the intervention to end pollution of the Vaal River

For more information, contact: Dr Tseliso Ntili, Provincial Head Free State: 082 552 5590 or Mr Larry Crisp Communications Manager: 082 808 6383