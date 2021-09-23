South Africa: How Political Parties Die - the Glue Holding the ANC Coalition Together Is Rapidly Flaking

analysis

The survival of the ANC comes down to its last remaining trump cards - party loyalty and the increasingly outdated and romanticised focus on the Struggle against apartheid. Its core voters are ageing and not adequately being replaced by young voters. Even the long-suffering political support of the trade union movement is becoming less significant.

Sean Gossel is Associate Professor in Financial Economics at the Graduate School of Business (GSB), University of Cape Town. Thomas Koelble is Professor of Business Administration in Political Science at the GSB.

The preparations for the 2021 local government elections have brutally exposed the organisational chaos of the ruling ANC. The party is seemingly out of ideas, out of money and out of time, with only voter loyalty to fall back on. The few policy statements are incoherent and merely attempt to find the middle ground of "unity" between the warring factions rather than provide a vision for the country.

It is well known that the ANC has finally reached the point of absolute doubt - where the electorate loses faith in a political party's ethical, moral and visionary leadership role. Unlike many other political parties, however, the ANC may no longer even be capable...