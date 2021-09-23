Kenya: You Must Be Vaccinated to Visit the U.S. From November

Johnson&Johnson
The United States is sending 25 million Jannsen Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Johnson&Johnson to Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.
23 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — Anyone visiting the United States of America (USA) from November must have been vaccinated to be granted access.

Kenya's U.S. Embassy Deputy Consul General Eliot Fertik said there will be very few limited exceptions for US citizens and Green Card holders.

During an interview on Capital FM's Drive-In show on Thursday morning, Fertik said the US government is in the process of ascertaining which exact vaccination will qualify for one to be granted access.

"If you plan to enter the U.S you will need to be vaccinated by November. Some of the details of these are still being worked out for example which exact vaccination will qualify will be determined by the Center for Disease Control," he said.

Currently, visitors only require to have a negative Covid-19 test that should be taken not more than 72 hours before gaining entry to the US.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kenya has introduced a waiver for need of interviews for eligible applicants whose visa have expired within a year.

Fertik said the waiver is part of the reviews on visa processing procedures at the Embassy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Embassy was also working on gradually increasing capacity and the number of appointments for the visa processing procedures.

In response to significant worldwide challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State temporarily suspended routine visa services at all U.S. Embassies and Consulates.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X