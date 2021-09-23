Kenya: You Must Be Vaccinated to Visit the U.S. From November

The United States is sending 25 million Jannsen Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Johnson&Johnson to Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Nairobi — Anyone visiting the United States of America (USA) from November must have been vaccinated to be granted access.

Kenya's U.S. Embassy Deputy Consul General Eliot Fertik said there will be very few limited exceptions for US citizens and Green Card holders.

During an interview on Capital FM's Drive-In show on Thursday morning, Fertik said the US government is in the process of ascertaining which exact vaccination will qualify for one to be granted access.

"If you plan to enter the U.S you will need to be vaccinated by November. Some of the details of these are still being worked out for example which exact vaccination will qualify will be determined by the Center for Disease Control," he said.

Currently, visitors only require to have a negative Covid-19 test that should be taken not more than 72 hours before gaining entry to the US.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kenya has introduced a waiver for need of interviews for eligible applicants whose visa have expired within a year.

Fertik said the waiver is part of the reviews on visa processing procedures at the Embassy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Embassy was also working on gradually increasing capacity and the number of appointments for the visa processing procedures.

In response to significant worldwide challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State temporarily suspended routine visa services at all U.S. Embassies and Consulates.