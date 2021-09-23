Kenya: Cecafa Queens Vihiga Through to FKF Women's Cup Final

Nairobi — A brace from Janet Bundi in between Gentrix Shikangwa’s penalty handed Vihiga Queens a 3-0 victory over Kayole Starlets at the Ruaraka Complex on Thursday afternoon to sail the CECAFA queens to the final of the inaugural FKF Women’s Cup.

Vihiga played with confidence and panache boasting of confidence after their conquest in the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League where they emerged victorious.

Bundi opened the scoring with a brilliant second minute volley before Shikangwa doubled the lead with a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Vihiga was to seal the victory five minutes into the second half when Bundi completed her brace with a fine finish, lifting the ball over the advancing Kayole keeper after running to a long ball.

They will now meet with Ulinzi Starlets in the final, the latter having beaten Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 in Nakuru in the other semi-final.

Bundi broke the deadlock for Vihiga in emphatic fashion with abrilliant volley on the right after a cross from skipper Enez Mango found her unmarked.

Vihiga were dominant and had more chances with Teresa Engesha striking a well driven freekick straight to the keeper’s arms while star striker Gentrix Shikangwa also had an effort from range sail wide.

In the second half, Vihiga were even more dominant and just a minute in, had an effort on target with Shikangwa swinging a header straight to the keeper’s arms from Engesha’s cross.

Four minutes later though, the visitors stretched their lead with Bundi scoring her second and Vihiga’s third with a cool finish, lifting the ball over the keeper after racing to a long ball.

Shikangwa came close to adding the fourth in the 53rd minute but her header from Bundi’s cross at the backpost hit the upright.

The 19-year old striker came close again, this time a rasping left footed volley attracting an equally fine save from the Kayole keeper.

Vihiga even had the prestige of substituting their first choice keeper Lilian Awuor and Alice Moeli coming in for some much needed playing time.