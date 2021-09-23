Kenya: Tusker Beat Gor Mahia to Clinch Kenyan Super Cup

League champions Tusker FC lifted the season-opening FKF Super Cup after beating Cup champions Gor Mahia 8-7 on post match penalties on Wednesday.

New signing Brian Bwire was Tusker's star of the match, saving three penalties and scoring one himself to aid his side to the win.

The win was a morale booster for Tusker as they begin their title defense this weekend and it comes just a week after they progressed to the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

"It is a huge boost of confidence for us that we started the season with such good performances. Winning this Cup is a morale booster to the team and I know it gives us some good motivation heading into the new season," said Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano.

Penalties hero Bwire said; "I am really delighted with the performance today and more so, I am glad that I helped my team win. I believe we will have a good season and we have to keep working hard."

The game had to be decided from penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time, both teams scoring from the penalty spot. Samwel Onyango had given Gor the lead in the 54th minute but Tusker responded two minutes later through new signing Ibrahim Joshua.

On penalties, Gor had a 2-0 advantage but blew it up. Kevin Monyi's attempt was saved by Gad Mathews while Humphrey Mieno miscued his kick, skying it over the bar. Gor had scored the first two through Sydney Ochieng and Dennis Ng'ang'a.

However, they could not take the advantage with Bwire coming big for Tusker with back to back saves. He denied Alpha Onyango and Fred Nkata, with Daniel Sakari and Boniface Muchiri responding by scoring to take the game back on level terms.

The final five were to end with the two sides tied at 3-3 after Frank Odhiambo had scored for Gor and Ibrahim for Tusker.

The game had to be decided in sudden death and the winner was found after the 10th penalty.

Clyde Senaji, Christopher Oruchum, Bwire and Jimmy Mbugua scored the next four for Tusker while new signing Congolese Sando Yangayayi, Philemon Otieno, Benson Omalla and keeper Mathews responded for Gor.

Going to the 10th, Gor Mahia were first up and Bwire brilliantly plucked out Ernest Wendo's kick with his feet. Up stepped Kalos Protus Kirenge to take Tusker's 10th and the Tanzanian made no mistake, scoring a brilliant kick to win the game and the title for Tusker.

It was a just reward for Tusker who had dominated the game and created the most chances, despite fielding a hugely changed team.