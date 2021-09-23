Tunisia: Jerandi, Belgium's Wilmès Discuss Cooperation Relations

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi on Wednesday in New York had a talk with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, on the fringes of his participation in the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), held September 20-27.

The talk focused on the distinguished friendship and cooperation relations binding Tunisia and Belgium and on ways to foster them through the organisation of a high-level visit to Tunisia and support to Tunisian-Belgian partnership projects, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

The two ministers further discussed regional and international issues of joint interest, pointing out the need to increase consultations between both countries in a bid to consolidate peace and stability in the region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X