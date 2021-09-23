Tunisia: Jerandi, Belgium's Wilmès Discuss Cooperation Relations

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi on Wednesday in New York had a talk with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, on the fringes of his participation in the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), held September 20-27.

The talk focused on the distinguished friendship and cooperation relations binding Tunisia and Belgium and on ways to foster them through the organisation of a high-level visit to Tunisia and support to Tunisian-Belgian partnership projects, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

The two ministers further discussed regional and international issues of joint interest, pointing out the need to increase consultations between both countries in a bid to consolidate peace and stability in the region.