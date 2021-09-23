Tunisia: Attayar, Afek Tounes, Al Jomhouri and Ettakatol Consider Presidential Decree Law N°117 in Breach of Legality

Tunis/Tunisia — The Attayar, Afek Tounes, Al Jomhouri and Ettakatol parties considered that the presidential decree n°2021-117 is in breach with the legality, is a coup against the Constitution and is leading the country to the unknown.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the four parties consider that the President of the Republic "has lost his legitimacy as he has breached the Constitution," claiming that he assumes full responsibility for the consequences of such a dangerous step.

According to them, the presidential decree issued on Wednesday evening by the President of the Republic effectively suspends the Constitution and the regulatory institutions, including the Provisional Institution for the Control of the Constitutionality of Laws, bans appeals against decree-laws, establishes an absolute autocracy and opens the way to a dictatorship.

The four parties say they reject the exploitation by the President of the Republic of exceptional measures aimed at misleading Tunisians and imposing his own political choices, at the expense of priority issues such as fight against corruption and the need to take up economic, social, financial and health challenges.

They announced the decision to continue coordination between them and other democratic parties as well as national organisations in order to form a political front against the constitutional coup and to meet the legitimate expectations of Tunisians.