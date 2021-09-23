Tunisia: Attayar, Afek Tounes, Al Jomhouri and Ettakatol Consider Presidential Decree Law N°117 in Breach of Legality

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Attayar, Afek Tounes, Al Jomhouri and Ettakatol parties considered that the presidential decree n°2021-117 is in breach with the legality, is a coup against the Constitution and is leading the country to the unknown.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the four parties consider that the President of the Republic "has lost his legitimacy as he has breached the Constitution," claiming that he assumes full responsibility for the consequences of such a dangerous step.

According to them, the presidential decree issued on Wednesday evening by the President of the Republic effectively suspends the Constitution and the regulatory institutions, including the Provisional Institution for the Control of the Constitutionality of Laws, bans appeals against decree-laws, establishes an absolute autocracy and opens the way to a dictatorship.

The four parties say they reject the exploitation by the President of the Republic of exceptional measures aimed at misleading Tunisians and imposing his own political choices, at the expense of priority issues such as fight against corruption and the need to take up economic, social, financial and health challenges.

They announced the decision to continue coordination between them and other democratic parties as well as national organisations in order to form a political front against the constitutional coup and to meet the legitimate expectations of Tunisians.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X