Tunisia: 153 Irregular Migrants of Various Nationalities Evacuated Off Kerkennah - MOD

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 153 irregular migrants of various nationalities aged between 15 and 40 years were evacuated on Wednesday by the national navy units, deployed on the southern shores of Kerkennah island.

They reached the oil platform "Ashtart" after the wreck of their boat 80 kilometres south-east of El Attaya, Kerkennah Island.

The migrants said they had set sail from the Libyan coast of Zouara on September 18, in an attempt to cross to Europe, according to a National Defence Ministry press release.

They were taken to the El Ketf fishing port, near Ben Guerdane, to be handed over to the local National Guard.

