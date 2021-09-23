South Sudan: Kiir Ask Sudan's Hamdok to Hold to Account Coup Plotters

Juba — South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has condemned the recent coup attempt in Sudan's Capital Khartoum.

In a press statement seen by The EastAfrican on Thursday, President Kiir asked Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to hold to account those behind the overthrow strategy.

"The government of South Sudan received unfortunate news on Tuesday morning of a military attempt orchestrated by rogue elements in the Sudanese military against the Transitional Government of Sudan.

"We consider this as a blatant attack on the process of consolidating peace in our sisterly country and in strongly condemned the failed attempt" reads the statement

President Kiir went on to call on Sudan's authorities to hold to account those involved.

"We emphasize our firm position in rejecting the use of military means to undermine the power of people and the leadership of the Transitional Government.

"Such shortcuts aimed at blackmailing the democratic political transition in Sudan shouldn't be allowed to derail the efforts of the Sudanese people" Kiir added.

This statement comes following the failed attempted coup in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Tuesday this week.

At least forty army officers have been arrested, according to Sudan's military spokesperson Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman.

Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional government composed of both civilian and military representatives that was installed in the aftermath of Bashir's April 2019 overthrow and is tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule.

Deep political divisions and chronic economic problems inherited from the Bashir regime have overshadowed the fragile transition.

In recent months, the government has undertaken a series of tough economic reforms to qualify for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund.

The steps, which included slashing subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound, were seen by many Sudanese as too harsh.

Sporadic protests have broken out against the IMF-backed reforms and the rising cost of living.