Kenya: Nakuru Doctor James Gakara's Post-Mortem Delayed

The post-mortem on the body of Nakuru doctor James Gakara, alleged to have killed his two children before attempting suicide, did not take place as scheduled on Thursday morning.

Dr Gakara died Wednesday morning at Nakuru Level Five Hospital's Intensive Care Unit under the watch of police officers.

The doctor's family and friends were still at the commissioner of oath's office to swear an affidavit to confirm his identity as he was admitted as an "unknown male adult".

According to their spokesperson, Burton Njoroge, the facility requested them to produce documents from the lawyer to verify the identity.

Mr Njoroge told the Nation that the hospital needed a sworn affidavit before giving a go ahead for the process to commence.

"We came here in the morning expecting the post-mortem to be conducted but were sent away and asked to bring the documents. We were sent to court but luckily, we finished the process swiftly," said Mr Njoroge.

"We are just waiting for the relevant office to change the hospital file from that of an unknown person to a known person for the process to start."

More on this: Unanswered questions as doctor in suspected murder-suicide dies

Also read: Murder probe: Family of Nakuru doctor James Gakara alleges foul play

Widow recovering

Mr Njoroge further said that Gakara's widow, Winnie Odhiambo, was doing well following her admission to hospital moments after her husband's death.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The doctor's wife is okay. She is stable but is yet to come to terms with the demise of her children and husband," he said.

Read: Last moments of Nakuru doctor and his slain children

Gakara was found unconscious on his bed at his Milimani Apartments home on Saturday night.

He was quickly hospitalised and had been battling for his life for four days when he died.

The bodies of his daughter and son, aged three and five respectively, were found in a different room in the same house.

They were first taken to the Nakuru Municipal Morgue and transferred to PNN mortuary on Monday morning by the family.

At the house, police found assorted drugs the doctor is suspected to have injected his children and himself.

A post-mortem on the bodies of the two minors was conducted on Sunday, with detectives collecting samples for further analysis.