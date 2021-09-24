Nigeria: Police Present U.S.$54,000 Cheques to Families of Deceased Officers in Nasarawa

Lafia — The Nasarawa State Police Command, yesterday presented cheques worth N22.7 million to families police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The gesture miss an initiative of the Inspector General of Police "Group life Assurance" aimed at supporting families of deceased Police officers who died in active service. In a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Ramhan Nansel, said that the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, presented the cheque to families of the deceased on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba Alkali.

The statement said: "The gesture was also aimed at boosting the morale of all police officers in the country in order to spur them to do more in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria there by reclaiming public space from criminal elements as their welfare is of outmost importance to the current administration of the force."

While presenting the cheques, the Nasarawa Commissioner of Police thanked the Inspector General of Police for his tireless efforts to ensure an enduring welfare package for all police personnel.

The commissioner of police, therefore, urged beneficiaries of the IG's gesture to make good use of the money in ameliorating the needs of the deceased's dependents.