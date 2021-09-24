Nigeria: Plateau Lawmaker Berates Lalong Over Livestock Transformation Bill

The member representing Langtang North-central in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Daniel Nanbol Listic, has urged the Plateau State executive arm of government, particularly the executive governor, Simon Lalong, to avoid making utterances that could portray the House in bad light.

In chat with newsmen in Jos recently, the member noted with concern on alleged comment by the governor to the effect that members of the House were not considering the Plateau State Livestock Transformation Bill proposed by the executive (currently before the House)with degree of seriousness it deserved.

The member said that the House operates in line with the law establishing it stressing that every proposed Bill must pass through laid down procedures in the House which he said the governor was very conversant with, having been not just a member but a speaker of the House before.

Nanbol explained that the said Bill has already scaled through the first reading and a day taken for the second reading after, which the process would be passed to a House Committee for the purpose of public hearing on the Bill. He said that the Committee would be expected to present a report to the House after public hearing, adding that if the report is accepted by the House, the proposed Bill would be passed into law.

Nanbol further posited that the motion for the hearing of such a Bill was usually moved by the Majority Leader who doubles as mediator between the executive and the House for this specific purpose. He added that if the governor had any reason to make any complaint regarding the Bill, such complaint ought to have been directed to the Majority Leader rather than accusing the entire members of the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the relationship between the executive arm and the House, Nanbol noted with dismay that in the course of carrying out its constitutional duties, the executive in some cases was not happy with the House. The lawmaker also acknowledged that the House do have squabble with the executive arm. He, however, added that the two arms of government usually devised ways of resolving such issues effectively.

The member also decried the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), accusing it of being partial and conducting its affairs in a manner which clearly shows favouritism to the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in the State. He cited as instances the decision of the electoral umpire to exempt the main opposition party in the state, the PDP from the scheduled October 9, 2021 Local Council Polls as well as including Langtang North Local Government for the excercise which, according to him, ought not to be this year but in 2022 in accordance with the Local Government Law which stipulates three years for the executive at that level and also taking into cognizance that the executive in Langtang North Local Government assumed office in 2019.

He emphasized that it was the reason why decisions by PLASIEC were being challenged in competent Court of jurisdiction and prayed that justice be done. The lawmaker also noted with regrets that the only time PLASIEC conducted credible elections, which attracted commendations from international organisations was during the PDP government in 2014 and urged the state electoral body to carry out its duties in line with its mission and vision for the sake of our democracy.