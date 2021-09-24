Nigeria: Govt Considers Fresh Charges Against Igboho

Strong indications have emerged that the federal government may file fresh charges against Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Ighogho was awarded N20 billion by an Oyo State High Court as "exemplary and aggravated damages" against the federal government after he sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and director of state services, Oyo state, demanding N500 billion in damages over the raid on his Ibadan home on July 1.

During the raid, two persons were said to have been killed, while 12 others were arrested.

The federal government had said it would appeal the court's decision. But speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, yesterday, the AGF, Abubakar Malami, said fresh charges might be filed against Igboho.

Malami added that the position of the federal government on the judgment was about "law and jurisdiction".

"As far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it? And as you rightly know, obedient to court orders and court judgments," he said.

"But then you have to understand within the context of such obedience that there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the federal government.

"Inclusive of rights of appealing against a judgment, inclusive of the right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgment and order.

"And indeed, inclusive of the possibility of filling a fresh action if indeed the jurisdiction of the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgment is an issue.

"So, we are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned."

NAN