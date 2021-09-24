Nigeria: APC LG Congress - We're Yet to Receive Petitions, Say Lagos Appeals Committee

The Appeals Committee set up by the national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into complaints and grievances arising from the party's local government congresses in Lagos has said it was yet to receive any petition arising from the exercise.

The committee, at a press conference held at the Lagos State Secretariat of the party, Acme Road, Ikeja and addressed by the chairman, Alhaji Akaje Ibrahim, said this notwithstanding, the committee had given aggrieved members three days to file their complaints. "So far, the committee is yet to receive any petition. All we demand is that all those with genuine complaints should be decorous in their presentations," he said.

Akaje, who was accompanied by caretaker executive members of the Lagos APC, led by the chairman, Tunde Balogun, said, "This particular committee is to attend to complaints or grievances arising from conduct of the party's recent congresses held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, here in Lagos State.

"Let me first of all, on behalf of the APC National Secretariat express our appreciation to you all for the adequate coverage of earlier proceedings of the Ward Congresses Appeals Committee, which report has already been submitted to our National Secretariat.

"For the benefit of doubts, I wish to inform you that the mandate of this committee is the same as that of the previous one. Our mandate as provided in the APC Constitution (April 2014 as Amended), and Guidelines for Local Government Areas Congresses 2021, is essentially to serve as an umpire.

"Our task is to arbitrate between the petitioners and those that were saddled with the responsibility of conducting the just concluded APC Local Government Areas Congresses here in Lagos State.

"In this regard, I want to assure all and sundry that as members of this committee, we shall be impartial, by dispensing justice to all in accordance with the extant laws, rules and guidelines provided in the APC constitution and statutes.

"However, so far, the committee is yet to receive any petition. It is incumbent, at this juncture, to appeal to all petitioners to feel free, without let or hindrance in presenting their grievances before the committee. All we demand is that all those with genuine complaints should be decorous in their presentations," he added.

Despite, dissenting voices from some groups within the party, Akaje declared that, "There is no parallel group or faction within the party in the state, adding that, "This (Balogun-led executive) is the only authentic body we recognise and know as representing APC in Lagos."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, a group in Lagos APC, Lagos4Lagos, on Thursday, unveiled 36 members executive to participate in the forthcoming state convention of the party exercise, slated for October 16, 2021.

The moves followed the conclusion of APC's membership registration and revalidation exercise as well as the commencement of its Congresses, which states from the Ward level ahead of its National Convention.

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, unveiled the executive members, chaired by Prince Sunday Ajayi, at a media briefing, held at the Liberty House, Secretariat of the group, Adeniji Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

Jandor, who was confident that the executive members, duly elected, would be recognised by the National body for the state convention, said, "There is no going back on this. It's better for them to join us in contest or lose out at the end of the day."

According to him, all due diligence had been followed in line with the guidelines and constitution of the party.

"The answer is Yes, of course you know that the party call for Congresses at all level and they brought out a guide line of what they wanted us to do. If you are interested in applying for any position, this is what you need, there is a set of form which you must buy.

"The party said, this is the approved number, where to pay, if you pay us and present your nomination we are going to give you forms, which we did. We paid, collected tellers, so when somebody hijacked the form, we understand the question of the law, the most important thing is that you asked us to pay and we have evidence of payment.

"Those are the things we presented before the appeal and we went ahead to affirm for the the appeal, all of these are still part of the procedures and guidelines of the party."