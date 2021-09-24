Nigeria: Customs Confiscate U.S.$486,000 Unregistered, Expired Drugs in Kano

Kano — The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confiscated over N200 million worth of unregistered and expired drugs smuggled into the area.

The Comptroller of the Area Command, Mr. Sulieman Pai Umar, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Kano State, explained that 185 cartons of the unregistered and expired drugs had been confiscated and handed over to NAFDAC.

According to him, the continuous efforts of officers of the command had yielded various categories of seizure in the last three months, which include 707 bags of 50kg of foreign rice with duty paid value of N20,503,000, and 155 bales of second hand clothes with duty paid value of N11,625,000.

Umar added that 16 jerry cans of vegetable oil with value paid duty of N334,000; 130 spaghetti cartons with duty paid value of N1,950,000, and 231 cartons of macaroni with duty paid value of N104,000 were also confiscated.

Other confiscated goods included 30 packs of Mosquito coil with duty paid value of N660,000, and 29 cartons of couscous with duty paid value of N337,000.

According to him, the total duty paid value of the seizures made by the Command is N41,398,000. The comptroller said the Command was able to generate the sum of N16,909,502,467.32k from January to August 2021, assuring the zone that they would not relent in doing more because of the support of the Comptroller-General of the Service, Colonel Hamid Ibrahim Ali (rtd), in discharging their duties effectively.

Umar said: "I must commend the dedication of my officers and cooperation of other units, especially the Customs Intelligence Unit, for giving prompt information. It has really contributed to the successes showcased today."