Nigeria: African Brand Congress to Focus On AfCFTA

The 2021 African Brand Congress would focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and best practice in brand building in Africa, "organisers have said.

The congress, they stated in a statement, is an appropriate platform for all brand owners and industry players to discuss how brands in Africa can increase their global competitiveness while seeking to enhance professional development skills in the area that are most relevant to the business community today.

According to the organisers, this year's congress scheduled to hold at Eko Hotel, Lagos on September 30, 2021 with the theme, "AfCFTA and Brands Building Opportunities in Africa" is designed to educate, engage and inspire brand managers and professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation.

Convener/Editor in Chief, the African Brands Media Limited, Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, said that the congress will provide hands-on skill building experience for Brands and the Brands Management community, adding, "Therefore, the Congress expects participants from all over Africa."

Speaking on the focus of the congress, Esorougwe said, "The focus of this one day African Brand Congress in Nigeria will be to support you in the journey of excellence in Brand Building, to be able to discuss and influence the issues of showing the African Brand future."

"This will provide the ideal opportunity for interaction among leading companies and keynote interactive discussions. Quality up to date case studies from leading organizations providing a close look at the improvement that the biggest companies in the market are currently implementing worldwide," he said.

Esorougwe said, connecting 1.3 billion people across 55 countries, the AfCFTA is projected to provide key opportunities for markets to spur economic growth, innovation, security and regional integration while staying true to the multifaceted culture.

At the 2021 African Brand Congress, with a theme on the impact of AfCFTA on Brands, the congress is set to be an informative and inspiring day of new idea and stimulating debate brands to excellence.

"Don't miss this opportunity to attend the congress as we explore and investigate different initiatives undertaken by continent commitment to Agenda 2063 and its resolute trajectory toward becoming the global powerhouse of tomorrow," he said.

At the congress, there would be an opportunity for brands to Showcase/Exhibit to promote African Brands, Products and services or initiatives. The brands Showcase/Exhibition is an initiative that seeks to showcase ideas, goods and inventions of various types that are original and creative as well as those with the potential for enterprises and return on investment.

The 2021 ABC Brands Showcase/Exhibition provides organisations with maximum exposure at a premier congress and exhibition devoted to increasing brand visibility.

The future of African Brands is the future of Business in Africa. It is about sustainable wealth creation. Further, because of the interaction of Brands in the Business sector, the future of Brands in Africa is also inextricably linked to future of the society.