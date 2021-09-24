Kenya: Eastleigh Building on Lockdown After Bomb Scare

The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) on Thursday afternoon spent two hours combing Yare Towers in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, after unknown people left a note warning of an explosion at the mall.

Armed with bomb detectors and sniffer dogs, the ATPU officers sifted through the Garissa Lodge building and its surroundings in search of grenades, improvised explosive devices or a bomb but there was none.

Starehe divisional police commander (OCDP) said a bomb squad was sent to the location immediately after the matter was reported.

Kamukunji Deputy County Commissioner Samuel Kariuki said the leaflet was left in a lift and that the building’s caretaker is the one who took it to the police.

The area was immediately cordoned off and bomb experts called in.

“Our officers searched the whole building and found nothing so it was a hoax, but we commend the wananchi for being alert and encourage them to do what the caretaker did so that action is always taken,”Mr Kariuki said outside the mall after it was declared safe.

The leaflet stated that the object was expected to explode anytime from 1pm.

By that time, the entire building, which houses a three star hotel and retail and wholesale outlets, had been evacuated.