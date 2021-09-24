Kenya: Rising Starlets Opponents Jet in for U-20 World Cup Qualifier

Uganda Under-20 women football team arrived in the country Thursday afternoon ahead of their second round Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualifier first leg match against Rising Starlets of Kenya.

Kenya are in Pool "A" alongside Uganda, Burundi, Malawi, Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Zambia of the qualifiers.

Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Gabon, Congo and Egypt are in Pool "B".

The first leg is scheduled for Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium while the second leg will be played on October 8 in Uganda.

Rising Starlets head coach Charles Okere has trimmed his squad to 30 players after one week of preparations and is currently working on the final team.

"These matches are extremely important for both players and coaches because we not only get to nurture the next generation of senior Starlets but we also get a chance to train a team for one of the biggest competitions in the world," said Okere.

The players are drawn from different local teams and secondary schools across the country.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers

Ursula Nasimiyu (Dagoretti Mix), Valentine Khwaka (Zetech Sparks), Lucy Kisaga (Gitothua Starlets), Edith Auma (Kibera Queens), Sophy Akinyi (Manyatta Ladies)

Defenders

Veronica Awino (Gaspo Women), Peris Oside (Nakuru Queens), Mercy Masika (Dagoretti Mix), Joyce Andeo (Beijing FC), Eunice Mwangi (Mpesa Foundation), Invioleta Mukoshi (St John's Kaloleni), Lucy Kahuga (Madira Girls), Martha Simiyu (Falling Waters), Redempta Mercy (Madira Girls)

Midfielders

Medina Abubakar (Uweza Soccer), Drailer Salome (Tigers FC), Lydia Akoth (Zetech Sparks), Maximilla Robi (Beijing FC), Milka Awino (Zetech Sparks), Catherine Aringo (Fortune Ladies), Jane Hato (Madira Girls), Lavender Akinyi (Wiyeta Girls), Mildred Kanyisi (Dagoretti Mix)

Forwards

Fasila Adhiambo (Dagoretti Mix), Elizabeth Muteshi (Nangili Girls), Sylvia Makungu (Acakoro), Shirlyne Opisa (Wiyeta Girls), Charity Midewa (Madira Girls), Joy Kinglady (Zetech Sparks), Catherine Kizito (Kolwa Falcons)