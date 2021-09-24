Kenya: Vihiga Queens Storm FKF Cup Final

Vihiga Queens advanced to the final of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup after thrashing Kayole Starlets 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Janet Bundi scored a brace while Jentrix Shikangwa converted a penalty for the dominant Vihiga.

In the second semi-final of the day, Ulinzi Starlets outclassed Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to also advance to the final.

Ulinzi Starlets and Vihiga Queens will meet in the final slated for October 2.

"This was a very slow match, definitely not the pace we are used to but it worked to our advantage and we were able to gain maximum points. All we have to do in the final is to avoid fouls inside the box, then we'll be good to go," said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

"We picked a lot of lessons from playing against one of the best teams in the country, they challenged us overall. We will be picking ourselves up in the upcoming competitions since there is room for improvement," said Joshua Sakwa, Kayole Starlets, head coach.

Bundi opened the scoring with a close range effort in the second minute as Vihiga started strongly.

Vihiga, who are still fresh from qualifying for inaugural Caf Women's Champions League, doubled their lead in the 23rd minute through Shikangwa's penalty after Teresa Engesha was brought down in the box.

Bundi completed the rout in the 50th minute with an assured finish after being put through by Mercy Achieng.