Kenya Covid-19 Death Toll Jumps By 27 to 5,045

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya Thursday increased to 247,675 after 317 more people tested positive from a sample of 6,129 analysed in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate dropped to 5.2 per cent from 6 per cent the day before, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,520,607.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenyan patients numbered 301 and foreigners 16 and that the the youngest new patient was six days old and the oldest 99.

Male patients were 160 in number while female patients were 157.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi accounted for Nairobi 79, Kajiado 36, Uasin Gishu 24, Kiambu 19, Kisii 17, Isiolo 15, Nakuru 14, Bomet and Mombasa nine each, Kirinyaga eight, Murang'a, Kakamega and Nyandarua six each,Elgeyo Marakwet, Meru and Nandi five each, Kericho, Kilifi, Kitui, Bungoma, Busia, Tana River and Embu four each, Nyeri, Laikipia, Baringo and Machakos three each, Garissa, Lamu, Makueni, Migori, Narok and Kisumu two each, and Homa Bay and Siaya one each.

27 more deaths

In a statement, the ministry further announced 27 more deaths, raising the toll to 5,045, but explained that they were all late reports from the audits of facility records from June to September.

CS Kagwe also announced that 177 more patients had recovered from the disease, 130 of them in hospital and 47 at home, raising the total to 238,884.

As of Thursday, 1,268 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 2,733 were in the home-based care programme.

Of the patients in hospital, 96 were under intensive care, 63 of them on ventilator support, 28 on supplemental oxygen and five under observation.

Another 377 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 361 of them in general wards and 16in high dependency units.

Vaccines

As of Thursday, 3,507,836 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 2,631,821 being first jabs and 876,015 second.

The uptake rate of the second dose stood at 33.6 per cent, with the recipients listed as 250,226 people aged 58 years and above, 140,358 health workers, 128,129 teachers, 73,788 security officers and 283,514 ungrouped individuals.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults in the country stood at 3.2 per cent.