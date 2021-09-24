Kenya: BBI Was Dangerous to Kenya, We Need an Apology From Its Backers - DP Ruto

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has described the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the most "dangerous assignment" carried out by the government to mutilate the Constitution at the expense of implementing development projects.

Ruto said backers of the initiative "should apologise to Kenyans."

He was referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who unsuccesfuly pushed for the agenda that was thrown by the courts which declared it "null and void." They have both filed petitions at the apex court-the Supreme Court.

Ruto said the leaders must stop lying to the country that BBI was the only route to increasing resources to the counties.

He said the BBI proponents must forward their proposal on the additional resources to the devolved units of government to Parliament if they were true to the cause.

"Counties can still be given more funds through Parliament without the conmanship in the BBI," he said.

He explained that even the creation of additional constituencies was feasible without taking the country through the unnecessarily and costly route of amending the Constitution.

"If Kenyans were in need of more constituencies, then the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission would have been engaged."

Ruto said it was time the country was spared of reckless deceit from some leaders out to score political points after failing to sell BBI to Kenyans.

He said the BBI proponents have to apologise to Kenyans for sabotaging the Big Four agenda.

"It would have created millions of jobs opportunities besides ensuring that all Kenyans have access to affordable medical care. But all these gains went down the drain because of the BBI," he added.

Even with intimidations and huge resources used, the Deputy President argued that "there was no way BBI was going to pass."

He said BBI was "the biggest fraud and the most dangerous assignment" ever pursued in Kenya that would have destroyed its democractic ideals because of the establishment of an imperial president.

"It must therefore fail, and die forever."

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah said the collapse of BBI was long overdue.

"It never meant anything good to our country," he said.

Ruto spoke today at his Karen Residence when he fellowshipped with spiritual leaders from various churches and mosques from Makueni County.