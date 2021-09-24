Nigeria: Bauchi Executes 200kmm Roads in Two Years

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Government has said that it has completed over 25 roads that covered over 200 kilometers in urban and semi urban areas of the state in the past two years to curb slum development.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, disclosed this yesterday when he declared open the 27th meeting of the National Council on Works with the theme "Infrastructure Delivery, The Maintenance Economy and National Prosperity" held at Command Guest House, Bauchi.

Mohammed said that his administration had embarked on accelerated urban renewal and rural development programmes in an effort to improve the living conditions of the citizenry.

He said as a deliberate policy, the administration in the last two years, also embarked on the provision of Infrastructure that has direct bearing on the socio-economic life of the people.

"The hosting of the meeting by Bauchi State could not have come at a better time, now that my administration is focused on reversing the trend of infrastructure deficit and decay that has held back to the socio-economic development of the state.

"With all sense of humility, I make bold to say that the two years journey in infrastructure delivery can be described as one of the resolute pursuit of vision, mission, and innovative implementation in the face of fiscal challenges," he said.

Mohammed, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, told the participants that the hitherto unplanned city center of Bauchi metropolis is now opened up with roads and drainages while in Azare town, two urban roads covering a distance of 3km were completed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that his administration decided to complete the road contacts awarded by the immediate past administration.

The governor acknowledged the support of the federal government to the state government's urban renewal drive through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the expansion of dual carriage ways of major federal roads in Bauchi metropolis.

Mohammed said that the state government has been thinking outside the box in order to bridge infrastructure gap by employing innovations through the "Land-for- Infrastructure Swap Initiative.

In a keynote address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, said his ministry has since awarded contract for 895 roads including bridges across the country for job creation and economic development.

Fashola said infrastructure investment is key to providing job opportunities and enhancing the nation's economy since no nation could develop without investment in infrastructure.

"Let me first commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed for hosting this meeting. I urge the participants to develop policy that will ensure the maintenance of infrastructure in the country," Fashola said.