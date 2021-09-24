Rwanda: Minister Bizimana Re-Assures FARG Beneficiaries as Institution is Dissolved

The Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement Jean-Damascène Bizimana has re-assured the beneficiaries of the Fund for Support and assistance of neediest survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi (FARG), saying they will continue to receive necessary support.

This follows the dissolution of FARG and three other institutions, which have all been fused into the new ministry dubbed MINUBUMWE.

The assurance follows the concerns raised by some of FARG beneficiaries who

"Nothing will be lost; only that the functions have moved from one institution to another," he said in an interview with The New Times.

He explained that all the functions of FARG will be assumed by the ministry, adding that none will be lost but instead they will be consolidated and strengthened.

"If the government established a mechanism to assist the survivors (FARG); how can it repeal that important function that it established itself?" he questioned, allaying the beneficiaries' fears.

Instead, he continued, raising the function to the ministerial level gives them more importance.

Bizimana also reiterated that the move was a result of a wide range of consultation between all stakeholders.

"Before taking this decision, we consulted all the concerned institutions, researchers, politicians and journalists, hence the development is the result of their ideas," he recounted.

"So nothing will be left behind, nothing will be lost, instead they are being consolidated in one entity to be more productive, beneficiaries have no reason to worry," he emphasized.

More partners

The newly appointed minister also explained that his institution plans to work with more partners and experts to enhance the ministry's expertise.

"We are planning to work with local and international partners, in terms of fostering unity, reconciliation and patriotism to ensure we get international visibility," he noted.

He also highlights that his institution will work with local and international experts to acquire the expertise needed in the field.

Since its establishment in 1998, FARG has facilitated 97,677 students to complete secondary schools whereas 12,523 have completed higher learning institutions, according to the figures released in 2015.

Also, at least 24,000 Genocide survivors have been assisted to access medical care each year, while 46,551 survivors have so far been facilitated to start income-generating activities.

Besides FARG, other institutions that were dissolved and their functions absorbed by the new ministry include the National Commission for the fight against the Genocide (CNLG), the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) and the National Itorero Commission.