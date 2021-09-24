Rwanda: 10 Things to Know as Bars Reopen

The Ministry of Trade and Industries has released guidelines that should be followed by bars in order to be given permission to resume operations, key of which is the fact that all the employees of bars must have been vaccinated.

Announced on Thursday, September 23, the guidelines are coming after a cabinet meeting that sat on Tuesday, September 21 gave greenlightto bars to reopen in the City of Kigali after having been closed for a period of about 18 months, as the authorities sought to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here are 10 things you may need to know about the new guidelines:

1. All workers must have been vaccinated

The Ministry of Trade and Industry requires any bar that to make sure that its workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19, before applying to get permission for reopening.

2. Screening after every 14 days

Bar owners are required to have their workers screened for Covid-19 after every 14 days.

3. Only registered bars will be reopened

Another thing that the authorities will be looking for to reopen a bar is: an operation license from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) or a registration documents from the leadership of the sector in which it operates.

4. Observing hygiene standards and preventive measures

Here, bars have to put in place handwashing facilities at their entrances. Either soap and water or sanitizers can be used.

People should sit observing a social distance of 1.5 meters from each other.

5. Digital payments encouraged

"The bars should put in place digital payment means, and should encourage their clients to use them," read the statement from the Ministry.

6. Putting in place specific staff for monitoring the observance of preventive measures

Every bar has to have at least one worker that is responsible of supervising the implementation of the preventive measures.

This worker or workers have to be dressed in yellow, according to the Ministry.

7. Doors and windows should remain open.

The doors and windows of bars have to be open so that aeration bounces well within the areas where people are seated.

The ministry also encourages bars to serve clients in open spaces (outside) if possible.

8. Mandatory wearing of facemasks

All people that enter a bar should come with their face masks on.

Bar employees must have their masks on all the time.

9. Bars that fulfil requirements ask seek permission to reopen from the sector authorities or RDB

A bar that meets the requirements seeks for permission to reopen from the sector in which it operates, or from RDB - for those that hold RDB's operating license.

After inspection from authorities, a bar can be reopened.

The permission that allows a particular bar to operate should be pinned in a visible place within its premises.

10. Punishments in case of non-compliance

Punishments in case of not adhering to the guidelines will apply. These will be stipulated by the relevant committees within the city of Kigali or districts.

The City of Kigali or district authorities may put in place more guidelines that are not communicated in the Ministry of Trade's communique.