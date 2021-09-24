Rwanda/Ethiopia: Women Football - Rwanda Takes On Ethiopia in U20 World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda's credentials in the U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 qualifiers will be up for testing against Ethiopia when the two sides square off at Kigali Stadium on Friday.

The match will get underway at 3pm CAT.

The women's U-20 national team, commonly known as She-Amavubi U-20, reached the second round of the African qualifiers without kicking a ball following the withdrawal of South Sudan.

Head coach Grace Nyinawumuntu is optimistic about a positive result on home soil.

"We are determined to play well and achieve a positive result at home," Nyinawumuntu said, stressing that it will be a must-win encounter for her side who will travel to Ethiopia for the return-leg on October 9.

She further noted: "I understand we have had hard times over the past years, but we are ready for the match. There will be no excuse."

Only two teams in Africa will earn a berth into the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, initially scheduled for 2020, that was postponed due to the disrupting Covid-19 pandemic.

Friday

Rwanda Vs Ethiopia 15:00