Rwanda: Four Swimmers Set for Training Camp Ahead of African Championship

Four national team swimmers will report to residential camp at La Palisse Hotel Nyamata for intensive preparations on Sunday, September 26, ahead of the 14th Africa Swimming Championship (CANA) next month.

Ghana will host the event from October 11 to 16.

The four swimmers to begin training on Sunday include Is'haq Irankunda, Cedrick Niyibizi, Claudette Ishimwe and Lyduine Umuhoza Uwase. The quartet will link up with compatriot Eloi Maniraguha who is currently training in Kazan, Russia.

Speaking to Weekend Sport on Thursday, James Bazatsinda, the Secretary-General of the Rwanda Swimming Federation, said that he was confident of a good performance in Ghana.

"We have selected the best swimmers in the country for the African championships, and we are hoping for a triumphant performance," said Bazatsinda.

The team will have Jimmy Ndori as head coach.