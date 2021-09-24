Rwanda: Diane Tumutoneshe on Becoming First Rwandan Woman to Do FIFA Master in Sports Management

After five failed attempts, Diane Tumutoneshe has become the first Rwandan woman to be admitted into the world football governing body's (Fifa) master programme in sports management.

The one-year course will take place in three universities; UK (Leicester University), SDA Bocconi school of management (Italy), and in Switzerland at Neuchâtel University (Zurich).

From hundreds of applicants worldwide, only 32 candidates were selected. Tumutoneshe is not only the first Rwandan woman, but is also the first from East Africa region to take the course.

Over all, she is the fourth Rwandan to be selected to join the prestigious programme, and the sole Rwandan in the 2020/21 cohort.

Tumutoneshe, who is currently an executive committee member in charge of women's football at the Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa), says the 'world class' Fifa Master course is a stepping stone for her to do more for women's football.

Why this course?

The 31-year-old says she opted for this particular course because her dream is to be a professional sports leader, and there is no better platform to equip her with skills and tools that it takes.

"I believe I will be able to carry out my duties in a professional way than before, I expect to be equipped with knowledge and skills that every sportsperson in Rwanda will benefit from. The course will also expand my network," she says.

She added: "There is a huge challenge of accessing such courses in Rwanda, and it is always expensive to afford them abroad. Being enrolled into this programme means a lot to my career as a sports manager."

Tumutoneshe also serves as the Managing Director of Kigali-based Dream Team Football Academy.