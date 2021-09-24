Tanzania: Bagamoyo Residents to Benefit From Modern Fish Market

COAST Regional Commissioner Mr Aboubakar Kunenge has called for consultant of the ongoing construction of a modern fish market worth 1.5bn/-in Bagamoyo Town, M/S Ardhi University to ensure that the project is completed by next month as intended.

The RC made the remarks while inspecting the project this week and expressed his worries for possibilities of delays in completion of the project with no clear explanations from the project consultant or the project's contractor- Pacha Construction Company Limited.

He said, the project means a lot to the Bagamoyo residents and those living in the coastal zone in general, who largely depend on fishing and fish business for living.

"People have been waiting for the market to be completed with much anticipation. If you fail to accomplish this project on time, you will be interfering with the government's efforts to serve its people," he said.

Mr Kunenge then ordered the project's consultant, the contractor and team of technicians to meet and see where the problem is, while urging the project consultant- Ardhi University to make review of the project.

"I want this project to be completed by October 19th this year as agreed before and we will not extend time for an inch," he insisted.

Construction of the Bagamoyo fish market is government's strategic project that started in February this year.

The purpose of this project is to improve infrastructures of the market, create good and safe environment for fishing business with the aim of increasing individuals and council's income, saving environment and providing the communities with quality fish for food.