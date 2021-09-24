Tanzania: NBC Shambani Product Woos Cashew Farmers

CASHEW farmers in Lindi and Mtwara regions have warmly welcomed the ' Vuna zaidi na NBC Shambani' campaign run by NBC Bank in the regions, noting that the product has solved their long-standing financial challenges including loans delays and extreme deductions on financial transactions.

Speaking during the campaign launch in Lindi region recently, the crop growers said the advent of the campaign has further encouraged them to join NBC's Shambani product to get rid of the existing challenges, which hamper their efforts of fighting poverty through the cultivation of the crop.

The occasion was attended by different stakeholders of the crop including government officials and representatives from Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (AMCOS).

"Let alone the presence of various gifts announced in the campaign that include bicycles, motorcycles, spray pumps, tractors and many more, we are also very interested in the account as it answers a number of challenges we were facing in financial services, including credit delays and extreme deductions," said Mr Swalehe Juma, Chairman of Nachunyu AMCOS based in the region.

"We are grateful to see that NBC has decided to design such a product specifically for us... being leaders of various AMCOS in the region, we have well received the product and we are committed to ensuring that it reaches all our members," he promised.

Shedding light on the campaign, NBC's Small and Medium Enterprises Manager, Raymond Urassa said the bank has designed it to ensure every cashew grower is aware of the product so that they both achieve the common goal to revolutionize the agricultural sector through joint efforts.

'Vuna zaidi na NBC Shambani' is a campaign aimed at promoting the cashew farming revolution in Lindi and Mtwara regions and that is why, even the prizes offered through the campaign such as motorcycles, spray pumps and tractors are aimed at helping the crop farmers to increase their productions," he explained.

Speaking on the campaign on behalf of Lindi Regional Commissioner, Investment Coordinator in the Regional Commissioner's Office, Mr Gaudence Nyamwihura, urged farmers and AMCOS to embrace the campaign, while insisting that they give it priority before borrowing money from financial institutions for agricultural purposes.

The launch of the campaign coincided with the launch of a health insurance scheme for crop growers in the region offered by the bank in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The bank further donated motorcycles and bicycles to a number of AMCOS based in the region to facilitate their day-to-day operations.