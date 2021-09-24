Tanzania: Samia Stresses Support to Developing Countries to Confront Covid-19 Impacts

23 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan urged on Thursday international communities to assist developing nations in addressing the socio-economic impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, President Samia said developing nations must be assisted to be able to manufacture sufficient vaccines, however, developed countries with a surplus coronavirus vaccine should share with countries with less supply.

She was concerned that the level of vaccine inequity is appalling. "It is truly disheartening to see that whilst most of our countries have inoculated less than 2 percent of our populace and thus, seek for more vaccines for our people, other countries are about to roll out the third dose, calling it "booster vaccine"," she noted emphasizing that "we tend to forget that nobody is safe until everyone is safe."

Samia thanked multilateral financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their efforts in saving many economies from collapsing.

