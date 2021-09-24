Cameroon: Fecafoot - Controversy Rides On

The football governing body contested a GA convened by the 2009 Executive Committee and petitioned the Yaounde-Ekounou Court of First Instance which ruled in its favour.

Some members of the 2009 Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) met in an extra-ordinary General Assembly (GA) via videoconference on February 2, 2021 to make key recommendations, which they think, will push the football governing body forward. The GA, which was however contested and declared illegal by the present interim Executive Committee of FECAFOOT, resolved to remove all powers bestowed on Seidou Mbombo Njoya and co. as well as to create a Temporary Executive Committee to man the affairs of the federation. The temporary body will as well be in charge of revising the status of electoral code and organise an equitable and transparent electoral process.

However, these resolutions remain null and void to FECAFOOT given that the football governing body had in an official communique issued on February 1, 2021 declared that the so-called General Assembly was illegal and that it should not hold. The communique further indicates that the meeting was convened by individuals who want to destabilise the football governing body and plunge Cameroon's football in a complete dilemma.

Meanwhile, the football governing body issued a communique yesterday February 3, 2021 announcing that after filing a petition, the Yaounde-Ekounou Court of First Instance ruled in its favour by suspending and banning the General Assembly.