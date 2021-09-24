Algeria to Continue to Support Libya, Defend Palestinian Cause

Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra reiterated Algeria's willingness to continue its support to Libyans by sharing with them Algeria's experience in national reconciliation, and to defend the just issues of peoples, particularly the Palestinian cause.

"This conviction has materialized in Libya, as evidenced by the support of the inter-Libyan dialogue process conducted under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) and the initiative to create, together with these brothers, the mechanism of the neighboring countries of Libya which had held its last meeting in Algiers, and whose goal consists in establishing peace and stability in Libya by convening of presidential and parliamentary elections, in accordance with the roadmap resulting from the process of Libyan political dialogue, "he continued.

"We are convinced that the preservation of security and stability in Libya will ensure the stability of neighboring countries, directly influenced by what is happening in this brotherly country," affirmed the FM.

"Since these crises started, Algeria has relentlessly called for giving precedence to consensual and effective political solutions, and to focus on dialogue, reconciliation and the will of the people," recalled Lamamra.

He recalled the adoption by the Security Council of Resolution 242 on the principle of "Peace for land", a resolution that provides for the prohibition and refusal of the appropriation of the land of others by force, as mentioned in the UN Charter. The resolution also laid the real basis for any acceptable resolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict, which is the withdrawal of Israel from the occupied Arab territories.

"This basis remains the only way to deal with the Palestinian cause, being the same principle on which the Arab countries relied for the adoption of the Arab peace initiative at the Beirut Summit in 2002," continued the FM.

Faced with these practices and this blockage, the FM called on the international community, including the Security Council, to "assume its historical and legal responsibilities and compel Israel to comply with international legality by ending the occupation of Palestinian lands."

We aspire to intensify coordination and strengthen cooperation between the Arab League, the Security Council and key stakeholders, so that security and stability return to our Arab region, stressed the FM.