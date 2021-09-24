Gambia: Windstorm Renders Family of Ten Homeless

Heavy windstorm on Thursday, 14th September, 2021 struck a house in Manjaikunda leaving a family of ten homeless.

Isatou Corr, a 35 year old woman, lamented to this medium that she and her family have been rendered homeless due to the destruction caused by the windstorm in the early hours of Thursday night.

She revealed that she has six (6) children and three (3) grandchildren, all living in the same house with her husband.

"I am worried and desperate because we live from hand to mouth. And all I could do to fend for my family is cooking for people in various ceremonies in town, engaging in laundry and doing a table business which is no longer functioning," she apprehensively narrated.

She continued to say that the incident consumed all their materials, including the little foodstuff she managed to gather for her children to survive.

She however said no one was injured during the incident and that since then, they are cooling their heads off in the small room of her mother-in-law.

Mrs Corr is appealing to the government, philanthropists, organizations and individuals to help her overcome her current predicament.

Fatou Sonko (the victim's mother) said Isatou Corr is a young and hard working mother, who struggles to fend for her family's needs. She also called on good Samaritans to help Isatou and her kids.