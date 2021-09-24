Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Augment National Fund

23 September 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 23 September 2021- The Eritrean community in Uganda contributed additional 100 thousand Dollars to augment the National Fund to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indicating that the community had previously contributed 227 thousand 137 Dollars, the Eritrean Embassy in Uganda said that the community members have so far contributed 327 thousand 137 Dollars.

It is to be noted that Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad have been extending financial contributions to augment the National Fund to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

