Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-three more COVID-19 infections were logged in Gabés from 239 tests, the local health directorate said on Thursday.

The case tally in the governorate rose to 22,062 since the pandemic began, including 21,739 recoveries. The number of virus carriers now stands at 323, Coordinator of the Health Response Unit Houssine Jobrane told TAP.

Thirty-seven patients are currently staying in various local hospitals, including 6 in ICUs.