Tunisia: Zouhair Maghzaoui - Measures Announced By President Saied Are 'Major Political Reforms Demanded By Politicians'

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Echaab Movement Zouhair Maghzaoui said Thursday the exceptional measures announced by President Kais Saied by Presidential Decree No. 2021-17, are "major political reforms that are claimed by the various political actors and even by some of his opponents».

In a statement to TAP, Maghzaoui added that the exceptional measures announced by the President of the Republic Wednesday night came to concretise the speech he delivered last Monday in Sidi Bouzid and activate the claims to dissolve the parliament and amend the Constitution.

Kaïs Saïed, on Wednesday, decided by presidential decre, new exceptional measures comprising 23 articles divided into four chapters.

On the chapter relating to the political system, Maghzaoui said it is a threat to the state and its unity and has hampered its normal functioning, hence, the importance of introducing amendments by involving national forces and organisations.

The Secretary General of the Echaab pary, however, called to set a term for the exceptional period and the dates of the next elections.