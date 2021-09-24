Tunisia: Covid-19 - Three Die in Sidi Bouzid, 72 Test Positive

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of the coronavirus in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, while another 72 tested positive for the virus.

This takes the caseload in the region to 29,069, including 871 fatalities and 27,968 recoveries, Local Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Thursday.

The new positive cases were reported as follows: 2 cases in Souk Jedid, 1 in Jelma, 1 in Mezzouna, 3 in Menzel Bouzaine, 1 in Bir Lahfay, 2 in Regueb, 22 in Meknassi, 2 in East Sidi Bouzid, 13 in West Sidi Bouzid, 2 in Cebalet Ouled Asker, 9 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun and 14 in Ouled Haffouz.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

