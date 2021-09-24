Tunisia: Measures Announced Major Step to Bring System of Corruption, Terrorism Down - Popular Current

Tunis/Tunisia — The exceptional measures announced by President Kais Saied in Decree No. 2021-17 are "a major step to bring the system of corruption and terrorism down, " the Popular Current said.

These measures "will serve as a bridge to find a way back to the path of December 17 Revolution and edify a national State premised on sovereign decision, democracy and social justice," the party said.

These measures are " a necessary step to meet the people's expectations" and " the only option available to avoid setbacks," further reads the press release.

The Popular current called, in this vein, for" speeding up the formation of a small national government tasked with salvaging the economy" and emphasised the need to rehabilitate the public sector and restote the central role of the State in development, employment and building an economy based on production, controlling imports, abolishing the Central Bank's autonomy and revising trade agreements that serve the interests of forces of pillage and foreign domination.

The party also called for forging ahead with the prosecution of those involved in political assassinations, recruitment of Jihadists, terrorism and political corruption and investigate lobbying, foreign funding and attempts to harm national security.

The political regime needs to be changed to put an end to chaos and the duality of the executive power. There is also need to revamp the election law and legislation in relation to political life.