Tunisia: Flat6labs Tunisia to Organise Hub Day of First Cohort of Ignite Tunisia Programme

Tunis/Tunisia — Startup accelerator Flat6Labs Tunisia is organising, Thursday in Tunis, the Hub Day of the first cohort of the Ignite Tunisia programme.

During this hub day, 7 startup support structures representing different regions such as Tataouine, Gabes, Kef and Mahdia will have the opportunity to present their strategies, their goals and the added value they can bring to the Tunisian entrepreneurial ecosystem in general and the regional one more specifically, Faten Aissi associate director at Flat6Labs told TAP.

Aissi said this hub day is part of the Ignite Tunisia programme, whose objective is to support 20 support structures located in different regions of Tunisia from North to South and accompany them in their approach to entrepreneurs and their communities.

Ignite Tunisia, implemented by Flat6Labs, is supported by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France under the Innov'i - EU4Innovation project.

The accelerator Flat6Labs has to date supported more than 60 Tunisian startups that have received investment tickets ranging from 200 to 800 thousand dinars, she said.

Launched and based in Cairo since 2011, Flat6Labs is considered the leading seed venture capital firm in the MENA region.

Each year, Flat6Labs invests in more than 100 innovative and technology-focused startups. The accelerator manages several seed funds with total assets under management exceeding $85 million.

It offers a wide range of investment tickets from $50,000 to $500,000, supporting startups in their early stages, from pre-seed to pre-Series A, when entrepreneurs need to fund their larger scale-up.