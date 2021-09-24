Tunisia: Customs Revenues Collected At End of August 2021 in Favour of State Treasury Amounted to 5405 Md

Tunis/Tunisia — The value of customs revenues collected for the state treasury at the end of August 2021 rose 19.33% compared to the same period of 2020, reaching a record level estimated at 5405 MD, according to the Directorate General of Customs.

This amount represents 63.59% of the overall value of revenue that the Tunisian Customs aims to achieve in 2021 in favour of the state treasury, or 8500 MD, according to "the contract of the objectives of the collection of customs revenue.

The same data, released Thursday by the Directorate General of Customs, reveal that the rate of customs revenue recorded at the end of August 2021, increased by 1.18% compared to the achievements of the year 2019.

On the other hand, the Tunisian Customs stressed that the efforts made by the security guard and customs search teams in the fight against smuggling and parallel trade have allowed seizing objects worth 187 MD, until the end of August 2021, a change of 19.17% compared to the year 2020.

The same teams have, in the same context, drafted 5318 reports recording an increase of 32.49% during the same period.

The Tunisian Customs reported that the rate of achievement of the contracts of objectives "fight against smuggling" to the end of August 2021, has reached in value 51.93% and 60% in volume of reports.

The same source said that the Directorate General of Customs works, as part of the implementation of contracts of objectives "fight against smuggling and parallel trade" in 2021, to achieve a positive growth rate in the number of reports and that of the value of objects seized of around 30% compared to the year 2020.

The Tunisian Customs has signed in early 2021, contracts of objectives concerning the collection of customs revenue and the fight against smuggling and parallel trade between the various officials at the Directorate General of Customs at central, regional and local levels, as part of enshrining the new mechanisms of administrative management and to properly apply the management process based on objectives and results.

This institution is subject to regular monitoring for the evolution of indicators and the level of achievement to improve productivity and profitability.